Cooks scores 27 points, lifts NJIT over Army 77-72

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks scored a career-high 27 points to lead NJIT to a 77-72 victory over Army on Tuesday night.

NJIT (8-2) rebounded from a double-digit loss at UMass Lowell Saturday in which Cooks put up 25 points. The loss snapped a three-game win streak.

Cooks was 8-of-12 shooting, made four 3-pointers and 7 of 12 free-throw attempts. Abdul Lewis added 14 points and nine rebounds and Shyquan Gibbs scored 10 points for the Highlanders.

Matt Wilson scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Army (4-6). Jordan Fox and Tommy Funk chipped in 13 points apiece.

The Highlanders had a six-point lead before Wilson’s layup pulled Army to 66-62 with 4:34 left. Cooks scored five points that included three free throws and the Highlanders led 75-69 with 20 seconds left. John Emezie made a 3 for Army but Gibbs sealed it with two more free throws.