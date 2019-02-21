Cooks scores 21 to lift NJIT past Stetson 82-77

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks had 21 points as NJIT edged past Stetson 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Diandre Wilson had 13 points for NJIT (19-9, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Abdul Lewis added 12 points. Shyquan Gibbs had 10 points for the home team.

After NJIT outscored Stetson 48-43 in the first half, both teams scored 34 in the second as the home team clinched the 5-point victory. The Highlanders‘ 48 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Ricardo Lynch scored a season-high 21 points for the Hatters (6-22, 2-11). Kenny Aninye added 12 points. Marques Sumner had 10 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. NJIT defeated Stetson 82-59 on Jan. 24. NJIT plays Jacksonville on the road on Saturday. Stetson takes on North Alabama at home on Saturday.