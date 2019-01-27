Cooks dominates OT, NJIT beats N Alabama 76-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks scored nine of his 21 points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and NJIT defeated North Alabama 76-70 on Sunday.

Donovan Greer of the Highlanders hit a 3-pointer just right of center and a couple steps behind the line with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 65. Jamari Blackmon’s floater off the backboard hit the rim and bounced away.

Cooks opened the scoring in overtime and the lead changed hands three more times before Cooks’ 3-pointer made it 72-70 with 2:10 remaining.

North Alabama had a turnover and a miss before Cooks made a layup with 37 seconds left. After another miss, he added the final free throws.

Abdul Lewis, whose two free throws were the only other points in overtime, had 17 points and 13 rebounds for NJIT (17-5, 5-2 Atlantic Sun) and 13 rebounds. Diandre Wilson went 10 of 11 from the line and added 13 points.

Kendarius Smith had 21 points for the Lions (8-15, 5-3), who won the first meeting 61-55. Christian Agnew added 18 points.