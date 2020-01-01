Conference play starts for UCLA, Washington

UCLA (7-6, 0-0) vs. Washington (10-3, 0-0)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA and Washington meet in the first Pac-12 game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, UCLA finished with nine wins and nine losses, while Washington won 15 games and lost three.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Isaiah Stewart is averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Jaden McDaniels is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins are led by Jalen Hill, who is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.SOLID STEWART: Across 13 games this season, Washington’s Stewart has shot 61.1 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UCLA is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 65 or fewer points, and 0-6 when opposing teams exceed 65 points. Washington is 9-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 1-3 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Huskies.

PERFECT WHEN: The Huskies are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 1-3 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Bruins are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent, ranking the Bruins 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Washington stands at just 26.1 percent (ranked 252nd).