Conference play starts for SLU, Lamar

Southeastern Louisiana (3-6, 0-0) vs. Lamar (6-5, 0-0)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 13 wins and seven losses.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood has averaged 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds. For the Lions, Ty Brewer has averaged 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 10.4 points and six rebounds.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Lamar is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cardinals are 1-5 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Lamar’s Davion Buster has attempted 90 3-pointers and has connected on 34.4 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).