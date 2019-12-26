Conference play starts for Northeastern, Towson

Northeastern (6-6, 0-0) vs. Towson (6-6, 0-0)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Northeastern as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Northeastern finished with 17 wins and four losses, while Towson won six games and lost 13.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Towson’s scoring this season. For Northeastern, Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 67 percent of all Northeastern scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 43.2 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Northeastern is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 42 of 65 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.