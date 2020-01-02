Conference play starts for Miami, C. Michigan

Miami (7-6, 0-0) vs. Central Michigan (7-6, 0-0)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Central Michigan meet in the first MAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Miami finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Central Michigan won 10 games and lost eight.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Rob Montgomery and Dallas Morgan have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Chippewas points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 80.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Chippewas are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-6 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The RedHawks are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 1-6 when opponents exceed 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the country. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).