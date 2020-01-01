Conference play starts for Lafayette, BU

Lafayette (8-3, 0-0) vs. Boston University (6-7, 0-0)

Case Gym, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette and Boston University meet in the first Patriot League game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with seven wins and 11 losses.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Leopards, Justin Jaworski has averaged 19.2 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 41.7 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Leopards are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.