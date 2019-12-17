Conference play starts for HBU, SFA

Houston Baptist (0-8, 0-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (8-2, 0-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist visits Stephen F. Austin as Southland play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Houston Baptist finished with eight wins and 11 losses, while Stephen F. Austin won seven games and lost 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last six road games, scoring 74.3 points and allowing 98.8 points during those contests. Stephen F. Austin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 64.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin has 42 assists on 92 field goals (45.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Houston Baptist has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 19th nationally. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 101.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 286th).