Conference play starts for Grand Canyon, CSUB

Grand Canyon (5-9, 0-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (6-9, 0-0)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield hosts Grand Canyon as WAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Grand Canyon finished with 10 wins and six losses, while Cal State Bakersfield won seven games and lost nine.

.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Alessandro Lever has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-6 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Grand Canyon is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.9 percent this year. That rate is the fifth-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Grand Canyon stands at just 23 percent (ranked 312th).