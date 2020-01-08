Columbia squares off against Mount Saint Vincent

Mount Saint Vincent vs. Columbia (4-11)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbia Lions will be taking on the Dolphins of Division III Mount Saint Vincent. Columbia lost 75-72 in overtime at Maine in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE WAY: Mike Smith has averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Columbia. Ike Nweke is also a key contributor, with 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lions scored 73.7 points per matchup across those 12 contests.