Colorado squares off against UC Irvine

UC Irvine (3-1) vs. Colorado (2-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Colorado both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Colorado earned a 71-53 win at home over San Diego on Saturday, while UC Irvine won 69-60 at Boise State on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 steals while McKinley Wright IV has put up 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists. For the Anteaters, Eyassu Worku has averaged 15 points and four rebounds while Collin Welp has put up 12 points and six rebounds.EFFICIENT EYASSU: Worku has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is rated first among Big West teams with an average of 79 points per game.