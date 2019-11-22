Collins scores 17 to lead South Florida past Wofford 69-55
AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and South Florida beat Wofford 69-55 on Thursday night.
Justin Brown scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points for South Florida (2-2).
Nathan Hoover had 11 points for the Terriers (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.
South Florida plays Loyola of Chicago on Monday. Wofford plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Tuesday.