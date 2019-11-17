Colgate visits Auburn

Colgate (1-2) vs. Auburn (4-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays host to Colgate in an early season matchup. Auburn won at home over Cal State Northridge 116-70 on Friday, while Colgate fell 70-54 at Syracuse on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Auburn’s Samir Doughty has averaged 18.5 points and seven rebounds while Isaac Okoro has put up 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Raiders, Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists while Will Rayman has put up 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Ivanauskas has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 86.3 points per game.