Colgate’s 3-PT shooting leads way in 77-71 win over Columbia (Nov 25, 2017)

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Will Rayman led five players in double figures with 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colgate beat Columbia 77-71 on Saturday.

Colgate (3-2) made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Columbia shot 3 for 9 from the field in last seven minutes. The Raiders extended their 36-30 halftime lead to 64-50 after Jordan Swopshire made a pair of 3s with 11:42 remaining.

Columbia (1-4) got back in it with a 13-2 run as Lukas Meisner made a layup and 3-pointer, Peter Barba made a pair of 3s and the Lions reduced their deficit to 66-63 with 7:03 left. Columbia never got closer.

Sean O’Brien scored 15 for Colgate, Swopshire 14, Dana Batt 12, and Francisco Amiel 10. The Raiders buried 16 of 37 (43.2 percent) 3-pointers and went 10 of 21 inside the arc.

Meisner paced Columbi with 18 points, while Mike Smith scored 15 and Nate Hickman 13.