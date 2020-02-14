Colgate looks to extend streak vs Loyola

Colgate (20-6, 11-2) vs. Loyola (Md.) (12-14, 4-9)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola (Md.). Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Lafayette Leopards 80-78 on Jan. 29. Loyola (Md.) lost 81-76 to American on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Hart is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Burns has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. Burns has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has scored 78 points per game and allowed 61.8 over its four-game road winning streak.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the 12th-most free throws in the nation at 23.9 per game. Colgate has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.1 foul shots per game (ranked 272nd).