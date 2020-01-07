Colgate looks to extend streak vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (9-6, 1-1) vs. Colgate (11-4, 2-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its 14th straight conference win against Loyola (Md.). Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2, 2019. Loyola (Md.) fell 78-71 at Lehigh on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 assists while Rapolas Ivanauskas has put up 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Golden Dike has put up 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kostecka has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and six assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Raiders are 11-0 when holding opponents to 48.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Greyhounds are 8-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 72.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 61.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.9 points per game.