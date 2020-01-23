Colgate looks to extend streak vs American

Colgate (15-5, 6-1) vs. American (9-9, 5-2)

Bender Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over American. Colgate has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Eagles. American’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2017, a 67-64 win.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Sa’eed Nelson is putting up 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Eagles. Complementing S. Nelson is Jamir Harris, who is accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15 points and 4.2 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Raiders have given up just 65 points per game to Patriot League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has directly created 43 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: American has scored 69.7 points per game and allowed 64 over a three-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. American has 44 assists on 88 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Colgate has assists on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.