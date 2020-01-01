Colgate looks to extend streak vs American

American (4-7, 0-0) vs. Colgate (9-4, 0-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over American. In its last five wins against the Eagles, Colgate has won by an average of 7 points. American’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2017, a 67-64 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: S. Nelson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colgate is a flawless 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or less. The Raiders are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.