Colgate looks for home win vs Navy

Navy (12-10, 6-5) vs. Colgate (18-6, 9-2)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its fifth straight win over Navy at Cotterell Court. The last victory for the Midshipmen at Colgate was a 71-68 win on Jan. 9, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Cam Davis is averaging 16.9 points to lead the charge for the Midshipmen. Greg Summers is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Raiders have given up just 65.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 36.2 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Colgate has an assist on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Navy has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.