Colgate goes up against SUNY-Cortland

SUNY-Cortland vs. Colgate (1-3)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders are set to battle the Red Dragons of Division III SUNY-Cortland. Colgate lost 91-62 on the road to Auburn in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds this year for Colgate. Jordan Burns has complemented Ivanauskas with 13.8 points per game.ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Through four games, Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate went 7-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Raiders scored 71.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.