Coleman’s 1st double-double paces Samford, 83-70 (Nov 26, 2017)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) Justin Coleman had season highs of 21 points and 10 assists to lead Samford to an 83-70 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Coleman, a junior point guard who transferred from Alabama, posted his first collegiate double-double, making 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Alex Thompson added 18 points and seven rebounds and Demetrius Denzel-Dyson put in 14 points. The Bulldogs (2-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak, shot 52 percent overall and 55 percent (16 of 29) from the arc.

Dante Scott, a transfer from Memphis, scored a career-high 21 points and Nate Nahimy 13 for the Delta Devils (0-7), who are in the midst of 13 games away from home.

Article continues below ...

The Bulldogs trailed 16-9 when they went on a 20-2 run, including nine points from Coleman, to take the lead for good. MVSU got as close as nine in the second half, but a 13-4 run with six points from Denzel-Dyson made it 80-62 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.