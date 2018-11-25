Cockfield powers late run, Arkansas State beats Gardner-Webb

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Cockfield had 23 points and nine rebounds, Salif Boudie added a career-high 21 points and Arkansas State held off a late rally from Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (2-5) closed the deficit to 67-66 with 1:39 left after a 15-5 run. From there, Cockfield scored all the points in a 10-0 run for the Red Wolves (2-4), making two layups, and 6 of 7 from the foul line.

Arkansas State took the lead for good on Marquis Eaton’s 3-pointer to make it 11-8 with 12:54 left in the first half. The Red Wolves pushed to their largest lead of 11 before halftime and went into the break with a 40-29 lead. They matched it again at 62-51 and at the end of Cockfield’s scoring run at 77-66.

Canberk Kus added 13 points for Arkansas State.

David Efianayi scored 24 points, and Nate Johnson and DJ Laster added 12 each for Gardner-Webb.