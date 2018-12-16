Coastal Carolina thwarts NC Central comeback in 69-65 win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Zac Cuthbertson scored 23 points, three other players each scored 10 and Coastal Carolina beat North Carolina Central 69-65 on Sunday.

NC Central’s Raasean Davis’ 3-point play with 2:23 made it 61-all, but Coastal Carolina (6-5) used an 8-4 spurt the rest of the way to seal the win. Trevion Brown, Cuthbertson and Tommy Burton each sank two foul shots and Josh Coleman added a layup.

The Chanticleers made their last 12 fouls shots and were 21 of 25 overall from the foul line. Brown, David Kralj and Ajay Sanders each scored 10.

Coastal Carolina led by 14 — it’s largest lead of the game— before North Carolina Central scored 14 straight and tied it at 46 with 8:25 left. Isaac Hippolyte and Cuthbertson followed with back-to-back layups to help stem the tide.

Davis led North Carolina Central (4-8) with 15 points and Jibri Blount and Julian Walters each scored 13.