Coastal Carolina routs NAIA St. Andrews 70-34 (Nov 22, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Demario Beck had 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina in a 70-34 rout of NAIA St. Andrews on Wednesday.

Jaylen Shaw added 12 points for Coastal Carolina (4-2). Shaw scored his 1,000 career point on a free throw with 8:30 remaining in the first half.

Amidou Bamba had 10 points and Josh Coleman chipped in seven points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Jean Ahoume and Devonte Pettaway scored six points apiece for St. Andrews.

The Chanticleers had a double-digit lead with 12:41 to play in the first half, and led 36-17 at the break. Beck scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds in the first half.

Coastal Carolina finished just 39-percent shooting from the floor, but St. Andrew hit just 14 of 62 (23 percent) from the field. The Chanticleers outrebounded the Knights 61-33 and scored 12 points off 11 St. Andrews turnovers.