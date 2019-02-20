Clyburn scores 17 to carry UNLV past Wyoming 66-56

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kris Clyburn had 17 points as UNLV defeated Wyoming 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Joel Ntambwe had 15 points for UNLV (15-11, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Amauri Hardy added 10 points. Noah Robotham had 10 points for the visitors.

Justin James had 25 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-20, 2-11). He also had nine turnovers but only five assists.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. UNLV defeated Wyoming 68-56 on Jan. 5. UNLV faces San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming faces Colorado State on the road on Saturday.