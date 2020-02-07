Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Cleveland State (9-15, 5-6) vs. Youngstown State (13-11, 6-5)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown State. Cleveland State has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Penguins. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 1, 2018, an 80-77 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Craig Beaudion and Torrey Patton have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 67.1 points per game and allowed 69 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Quisenberry has connected on 29.1 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Youngstown State is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 8-11 when the team falls shy of that mark. Cleveland State is 5-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 4-15 on the year, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 49 of 102 field goals (48 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cleveland State has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 16 per game over their last five games.