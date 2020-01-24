Cleveland St. looks to end streak vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (10-10, 5-3) vs. Cleveland State (7-14, 3-5)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to extend Cleveland State’s conference losing streak to five games. Cleveland State’s last Horizon win came against the Detroit Titans 64-59 on Jan. 9. Milwaukee won 75-73 in overtime at Youngstown State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Craig Beaudion and Tre Gomillion have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 66.8 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Te’Jon Lucas has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 27 assists on 61 field goals (44.3 percent) across its past three outings while Milwaukee has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season and 25.6 per game over their last five games.