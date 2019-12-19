Cleveland St. hopes to end skid vs ETSU

Cleveland State (4-8) vs. East Tennessee State (10-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on East Tennessee State. Cleveland State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. East Tennessee State is coming off a 74-63 win at LSU in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bo Hodges has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buccaneers. Complementing Hodges is Tray Boyd III, who is producing 14.2 points per game. The Vikings are led by Algevon Eichelberger, who is averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cleveland State is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cleveland State’s Tre Gomillion has attempted 12 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Buccaneers have averaged 20.6 foul shots per game this season.