Clemson seeks revenge on Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9) vs. Clemson (15-14, 9-10)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson seeks revenge on Georgia Tech after dropping the first matchup in Atlanta. The teams last played on Feb. 25, when the Yellow Jackets outshot Clemson from the field 47.3 percent to 41.4 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a nine-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aamir Simms has averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Simms is Tevin Mack, who is maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright, who is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: Clemson is 0-11 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Georgia Tech is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points and has allowed 57.7 points per game over its last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 13-0 when they score at least 70 points and 2-14 when they fall shy of that total. The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 when the team records at least 10 steals and 9-14 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech has averaged 72.4 points per game over its last five games. The Yellow Jackets are giving up only 66.2 points per game over that stretch.