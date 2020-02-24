Clemson looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

Clemson (14-12, 8-8) vs. Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-9)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Tech. Clemson has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 75-63 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright has averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while Michael Devoe has put up 14.3 points. For the Tigers, Aamir Simms has averaged 12.8 points and seven rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 40.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: Clemson is 0-9 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Georgia Tech is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 8-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tigers are 5-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 9-12 when the team hits fewer than 12 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked second in the ACC with an average of 70.9 possessions per game.