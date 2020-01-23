Clemson faces tough test vs No. 6 Louisville

Clemson (10-8, 4-4) vs. No. 6 Louisville (16-3, 7-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Louisville is coming off a 68-64 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Aamir Simms has connected on 39.7 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 10-2 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cardinals are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 3-3 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Tigers are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-8 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 37.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.