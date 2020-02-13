Clemson faces tough test vs No. 5 Louisville

No. 5 Louisville (21-4, 12-2) vs. Clemson (12-12, 6-8)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Louisville fell 64-58 at Georgia Tech in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 42.9 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. Clemson has 38 assists on 59 field goals (64.4 percent) across its past three outings while Louisville has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 75.3 points per game.