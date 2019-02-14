Clemons scores 48 to lead Campbell over Hampton 87-84

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored a season-high 48 points as Campbell defeated Hampton 87-84 on Wednesday night.

Hampton closed to 85-84 on Jermaine Marrow’s two free throws with three seconds left before Clemons iced it with two free throws.

Clemons made 22 of 24 free throws and had seven rebounds.

Andrew Eudy had 11 points and three blocks for Campbell (15-10, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Cory Gensler added seven rebounds.

Kalin Fisher scored a season-high 34 points and had six rebounds for the Pirates (10-14, 5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marrow added 20 points and six assists. Dondre Griffin had 11 points.

The Fighting Camels leveled the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Campbell 64-58 on Jan. 26. Campbell takes on Presbyterian on the road on Saturday. Hampton takes on High Point at home on Saturday.