Clemons scores 32 to lead Campbell over SC-Upstate 82-66
AP
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons had 32 points as Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 82-66 on Saturday.
Clemons made 12 of 14 foul shots.
Ja’Cor Nelson had 18 points for Campbell (14-10, 7-3 Big South Conference). Andrew Eudy added seven assists.
Malik Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-20, 1-11).
Campbell plays Hampton at home on Wednesday. South Carolina Upstate takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday.