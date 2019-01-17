Clemons scores 22 to lead Campbell past UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons had 22 points as Campbell defeated UNC Asheville 70-53 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Eudy had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Campbell (9-8, 2-1 Big South), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ja’Cor Nelson added six rebounds and six assists.

DeVon Baker had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-16, 0-4), whose losing streak reached six games. LJ Thorpe added 11 points. Cress Worthy had six rebounds.

Campbell dominated the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-22. Although UNC Asheville shot 47 percent from the field in the half and Campbell only 31 percent, the Fighting Camels took advantage of 13 offensive rebounds and scored 11 second-chance points.

UNC Asheville remains winless against Division I teams.