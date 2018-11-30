Clemons has 22 as Campbell scorches Trinity Baptist 79-29

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer, continued to rack up the points, totaling 22 as Campbell scorched Trinity Baptist 79-29 on Thursday night.

Clemons, a senior who averages 33.8 points a game, had a season-high 45 in a loss to Georgetown on Saturday night. It was the fourth game of his career with 40 points or more. Clemons scored a career-high 51 in an 81-79 win over UNC Asheville during his sophomore season. He has also scored 39 twice. Cory Gensler added 15 points with seven rebounds, Brooks Cluxton had nine points and Ja’Cor Nelson had six points with six assists and five steals.

Campbell (4-3) sprinted to a 16-2 lead and was up 21-6 midway through the first half. The Fighting Camels took a 38-15 lead into the break and opened the second half on a 24-2 run, limiting Trinity Baptist to just seven points in the first 15 minutes of the final period.

Campbell was 29 of 61 from the field (49 percent) while limiting the Eagles to 12-of-52 shooting (23 percent). The Camels also made all 11 free-throw attempts.

Steven Branch led Trinity Baptist, a National Christian College Athletic Association school, with eight points.