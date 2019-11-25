Clayton, Coppin State visit JMU

Coppin State (2-5) vs. James Madison (4-2)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dejuan Clayton and Coppin State will face Matt Lewis and James Madison. The junior Clayton has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Lewis, a sophomore, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Lewis is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the charge for the Dukes. Zach Jacobs is also a big contributor, producing 10.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Eagles are led by Clayton, who is averaging 14.3 points, four rebounds and 2.6 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Coppin State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. James Madison has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dukes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. James Madison has an assist on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Coppin State has assists on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison attempts more free throws per game than any other CAA team. The Dukes have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season and 27.3 per game over their last three games.