Clayton, Coppin State host Morgan State

Morgan State (9-12, 3-3) vs. Coppin State (5-15, 1-4)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Stanley Davis and Morgan State will take on Dejuan Clayton and Coppin State. Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Clayton is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State’s Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 71.2 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 68.3 points scored and 79.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Clayton has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has an assist on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Morgan State has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent, ranking the Bears 29th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Coppin State stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 325th).