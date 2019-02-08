Clarke helps No. 4 Gonzaga rout San Francisco

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Clarke had 20 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks as No. 4 Gonzaga beat San Francisco 92-62 on Thursday night for its 13th consecutive victory.

Rui Hachimura added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 16 for Gonzaga (22-2, 9-0 West Coast), which was No. 1 in the Top 25 until losses to No. 1 Tennessee and No. 8 North Carolina in mid-December knocked them down. Geno Crandall scored 12.

Frankie Ferrari and Charles Minlend each scored 14 points for San Francisco (17-6, 5-4), which has lost 16 consecutive games to Gonzaga.

No. 12 HOUSTON 77, UCF 68

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Houston had another strong defensive effort to beat UCF.

Armoni Brooks added 14 points for the Cougars (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic) and Galen Robinson Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

B.J. Taylor scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for UCF (16-5, 6-3), and Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall each added 13. Taylor hit a stepback 3-pointer to pull the Knights within eight with 1:19 left.

No. 20 IOWA 77, INDIANA 72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) —Jordan Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points Thursday and scored the last 11 for No. 20 Iowa as the Hawkeyes held on for a 77-72 victory at Indiana.

Tyler Cook added 21 points as Iowa won its second straight. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) also ended a three-game losing streak in the series and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since 2015.

The Hoosiers were led by Romeo Langford with 22 points. Juwan Morgan scored 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in nine games.

No. 25 CINCINNATI 69, MEMPHIS 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 17 points and keyed a late rally as Cincinnati overcame a poor shooting night to beat the Memphis Tigers.

Justin Jenifer scored 14 and Tre Scott finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as Cincinnati (20-3, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), which moved into the Top 25 this week, won its eighth straight.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis (13-10, 5-5) with 26 points, converting 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Kyvon Davenort added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Parks Jr. finished with 11 points as Memphis lost its third straight.

The Cincinnati lead was 58-55 with 2 ½ minutes left, when Cumberland scored the next nine Bearcat points to provide a buffer Memphis couldn’t overcome in the closing minute.