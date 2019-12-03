Cintron, Longwood visit NC A&T

Longwood (4-4) vs. NC A&T (2-6)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jordan Cintron and Longwood will take on Ronald Jackson and NC A&T. The junior Cintron is averaging 8.2 points over the last five games. Jackson, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Longwood’s Cintron, Shabooty Phillips and Jaylon Wilson have combined to account for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 37 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-6 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

COLD SPELL: Longwood has lost its last four road games, scoring 55.5 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Longwood has held opposing teams to 64.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big South teams.