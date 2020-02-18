Cincy looks to sweep UCF

Central Florida (13-11, 4-8) vs. Cincinnati (17-8, 10-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida seeks revenge on Cincinnati after dropping the first matchup in Orlando. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Bearcats outshot Central Florida 50 percent to 42.2 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 68-54 victory.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jarron Cumberland has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. Jarron Cumberland has 20 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 58.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Cincinnati has 54 assists on 83 field goals (65.1 percent) over its past three outings while Central Florida has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have averaged 22 foul shots per game this season and 24.8 per game over their last five games.