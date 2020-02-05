Cincy looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Cincinnati (14-7, 7-2) vs. Wichita State (17-4, 5-3)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wichita State. Cincinnati’s last AAC loss came against the Memphis Tigers 60-49 on Jan. 16. Wichita State lost 54-51 at Tulsa in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors. Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt, Tre Scott and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bearcats have allowed just 58.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Wichita State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Shockers are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 40 assists on 63 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.