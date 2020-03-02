Cincy looks to extend streak vs USF

Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5) vs. South Florida (13-16, 6-10)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. Cincinnati has won by an average of 15 points in its last 10 wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Feb. 26, 2012, a 46-45 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has had his hand in 42 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: South Florida is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-11 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. The Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 281st among Division I teams).