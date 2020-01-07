Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

Tulsa (9-5, 1-0) vs. Cincinnati (8-6, 1-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulsa. In its last six wins against the Golden Hurricane, Cincinnati has won by an average of 13 points. Tulsa’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2016, a 70-68 victory.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Vogt, Keith Williams, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cincinnati’s Jaevin Cumberland has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 25 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Cincinnati has 48 assists on 77 field goals (62.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Tulsa has assists on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have averaged 23.5 free throws per game this season.