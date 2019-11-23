Cincy faces BG in U.S. Virgin Islands

Cincinnati (3-1) vs. Bowling Green (4-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati is taking on Bowling Green in a U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam battle. Bowling Green earned a 77-75 win over Western Kentucky in its most recent game, while Cincinnati won 66-65 against Illinois State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Justin Turner has put up 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Falcons. Dylan Frye has paired with Turner and is accounting for 13 points per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has 46 assists on 88 field goals (52.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has averaged 82.6 points per game over its last five games. The Falcons have given up only 72.2 points per game over that stretch.