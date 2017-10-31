Cincinnati Preview Capsule

CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati

Last season: 30-6, finished second in American Athletic Conference.

Nickname: Bearcats.

Article continues below ...

Coach: Mick Cronin.

Conference: American Athletic.

Who’s gone: Point guard Troy Caupain, guard Kevin Johnson, forward Quadri Moore.

Who’s back: Guard Jacob Evans III averaged 13.5 points, tops on the team. Forward Kyle Washington was hard to stop with his one-handed shot and averaged 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds. Forward Gary Clark had a breakout season, averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds. Guard Jarron Cumberland was an erratic shooter as a freshman, averaging 8.3 points, and is expected to move into a bigger role. Point guard Justin Jennifer averaged 2.8 points and 1.9 assists as Caupain’s backup.

Who’s new: Point guard Cane Broome sat out last season after transferring from Sacred Heart, where he averaged 23.1 points. He’s quick and streaky as a shooter. The Bearcats are looking to use his speed on defense initially.

The Skinny: The Bearcats won the second-most games in school history but finished behind SMU in the American Athletic and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They’re looking to win the conference and go deeper in the tournament with their most balanced team in Cronin’s 12 seasons. They’re playing home games at Northern Kentucky University this season while their on-campus arena is renovated.

—

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25