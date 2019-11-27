Chong Qui carries Mount St. Mary’s over Utah Valley 64-61

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui scored a career best 18 points and drove for a layup with 12 seconds remaining as Mount St. Mary’s narrowly beat Utah Valley 64-61 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gibbs added 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Omar Habwe added nine points and nine rebounds off the bench. Malik Jefferson had 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (4-4). TJ Washington added 18 points. Emmanuel Olojakpoke had seven rebounds and five blocks to go with three points.

Brandon Averette, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Wolverines, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Mount St. Mary’s faces Howard on the road on Saturday. Utah Valley matches up against Colorado State on the road on Sunday.