Childs’ dunk lifts BYU over UMass 68-66 (Nov 25, 2017)

BYU forward Luke Worthington (41) goes to the basket past UMass center Rashaan Holloway (45) and guard C.J. Anderson (23) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in New York. BYU won 68-66. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 18 points and the game-winning dunk and BYU rallied to beat UMass 63-62 Saturday in their final game of the Barclays Center Classic.

After trailing since early in the first half, Elijah Bryant’s two free throws put the Cougars up 62-61 with 2:01 to play. Payton Dastrup’s putback and Jahshire Hardnett’s free throw made it a three-point game, but Rashaan Holloway’s 3-point play tied it at 61.

After a UMass timeout, Hardnett passed it to Childs, who dunked with four seconds left and the Minutemen’s Luwane Pipkins missed a 3 as time expired.

Bryant scored 18 points and Childs grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cougars (4-2), who outrebounded the Minutemen 42-31 but shot 34.9 percent from the floor to 44 percent for UMass.

Malik Hines’ 3-point play broke a 17-all tie, Carl Pierre and Chris Baldwin made back-to-back 3s, and the Minutemen led 38-28 at halftime after shooting 56.5 percent from the floor (13 of 23).

Holloway scored 13 points with eight rebounds and three blocks and Hines added 10 points for UMass (3-3).