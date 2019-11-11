Chicago State pays visit to E. Illinois

Chicago State (1-1) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-2)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Eastern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Chicago State came up short in a 98-85 game at home to Loyola (Md.) on Saturday. Eastern Illinois lost 65-52 on the road to Wisconsin on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eastern Illinois’ George Dixon has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds while Marvin Johnson has put up 8.5 points. For the Cougars, Xavier Johnson has averaged 28 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists while Andrew Lewis has put up 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: X. Johnson has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked first in the WAC with an average of 80.4 possessions per game.